Jordan claims that the claims made in the Pandora Papers are “distorted” and pose a security risk.

Jordan’s royal court dismissed as “distorted” assertions made in the “Pandora Papers” that King Abdullah II built a $100 million global property empire through a network of offshore corporations.

The stories “included falsehoods and twisted and inflated the facts,” according to the statement, and releasing the addresses constituted “a flagrant security breach and a threat to His Majesty’s and his family’s safety.”

The king had also “personally funded” the estates and all connected expenses, according to the statement.

The investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) is based on the leak of 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services organizations, which involved 600 journalists from around the world.

While the papers do not accuse Abdullah II of criminal wrongdoing, they do claim that he set up a network of offshore corporations to buy luxurious homes in places like Malibu and California, as well as Washington and London.

“It is no secret that His Majesty has a number of apartments and houses in the United States and the United Kingdom,” Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court stated in a statement. This is neither unusual nor inappropriate.

“During official visits, His Majesty uses these residences and hosts officials and international dignitaries there. During private trips, the King and his family reside at several of these properties.”

The properties’ locations were not made public “because of security and privacy considerations, not secrecy or an attempt to hide them, as these publications have suggested,” according to the statement.

“As a result, the act of some media outlets publishing these addresses constitutes a flagrant security breach and a threat to His Majesty’s and his family’s safety.”

“Any charges linking these private assets to public funds or support are false and deliberate attempts to mislead the public,” the statement continued.

“All state finances and international assistance are subject to professional audits, and their allocations are completely accounted for by the government and donor entities,” according to the palace.