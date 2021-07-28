Jordan Backs Greece and Cyprus Against Erdogan’s “Ghost Town” Plan

Following Turkey’s announcement that it would reopen a former resort in the disputed north of the island, Greece, Cyprus, and regional ally Jordan called for a “comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus crisis” on Wednesday.

At a conference in Athens, the leaders of the three countries responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement last week of plans to reopen Varosha.

Since Turkey’s invasion in 1974, which ended in a UN-monitored standoff that partitioned the Mediterranean island, the former resort has remained a fenced-off ghost town.

The three presidents stated they were committed to a “comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus crisis in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law” in a joint statement released after the summit.

The latest happenings in Cyprus have been described as “deplorable” by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In his opening remarks, he stated that the three leaders’ meeting “reflects our countries’ resolve to foster peace, stability, and development in our wider area.”

The other leaders were updated on the Cyprus crisis, according to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, “particularly after the latest declarations that have been criticized by the UN Security Council, as well as by the EU.”

Cyprus is a member of the EU, which denounced “Turkey’s unilateral moves and unjustifiable pronouncements” and asked that Ankara rescind a decision that jeopardizes the region’s sensitive status quo.

During a contentious visit to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the invasion that split Cyprus, Erdogan promised that “life will restart in Varosha.”

With an eye on Turkey’s more nationalist and expansionist ambitions under Erdogan, Greece and Cyprus have been striving to expand ties with other nations in the region.

During Wednesday’s trilateral summit, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said, “We are nations that share the Eastern Mediterranean (region), and I believe we will continue to play a crucial role and search for wider cooperation.”