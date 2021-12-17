Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is facing a by-election disaster.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to be on the verge of a humiliating by-election defeat in a constituency where his Conservative Party had never lost before, a result that would raise significant concerns about his leadership.

The by-election in North Shropshire, central England, was still being counted, but Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said on Sky News that “we’re not only going to win here tonight, we’re going to win handily.”

“I’ve already accepted it’s been a very difficult night for us,” Conservative MP Edward Timpson told Sky News.

A loss would be a tragedy for the Conservatives, who won the seat by a huge margin in 2019, and would exacerbate the mutiny among the party’s MPs.

Johnson, 57, was already reeling after over 100 of his own MPs protested the government’s introduction of vaccination passes for huge events in parliament on Tuesday.

Accusations of corruption and revelations that he and his staff violated coronavirus limits last Christmas have hammered the UK leader’s authority in recent weeks.

Weeks of negative news have made what would normally be a straightforward triumph for Johnson’s Tories in a safe rural seat far more difficult, while rising virus cases have contributed to the sense of crisis.

On Thursday, the authorities reported roughly 89,000 new illnesses, the second consecutive daily high.

Johnson appeared to be struggling to persuade residents to vote for him ahead of polls opening in the seat of approximately 80,000 voters, triggering expectations of a historic loss in a seat where the last Conservative MP earned a 23,000 lead in the last election.

In the event of defeat, additional MPs are likely to file letters of no confidence in their leader, potentially leading to an internal party vote to oust him.

His predecessor, Theresa May, was removed from office in mid-2019 when MPs, including Johnson, voted against her Brexit plan in parliament.

The Liberal Democrats appear to have benefited from the votes of followers of the main national opposition Labour Party.

Martin Hill, 68, who generally votes Labour, told AFP earlier this week, “I’ll be voting for the Liberal Democrats because I’m so upset by Johnson’s performance.”

“I want to slap Johnson in the face, so it’ll be a tactical vote.”

Others in the small hamlet of Whitchurch, on the other hand, were willing to overlook the former London mayor’s mistakes.

"I think Boris Johnson has been a bit stupid, like a naughty little schoolboy," says the author.