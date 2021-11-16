Johnson supports a ban on British MPs working as consultants.

Following a corruption crisis in his administration, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that he supports proposals to prohibit British legislators from serving as paid political consultants and advisers.

In a letter to the speaker of the House of Commons, Johnson stated that he supports proposals made in a 2018 report by a watchdog committee on standards that would prohibit MPs from engaging in external consulting and advisory work.

The British leader also supports amending parliamentarians’ code of conduct to ensure that any outside employment is done “within reasonable limitations” and does not prohibit them from carrying out their full range of responsibilities.

The action comes after his Conservative Party has been hit by a wave of high-profile sleaze charges in recent weeks, most of which have centered on politicians with wealthy second jobs.

The issue emerged after Johnson attempted — but failed — to overhaul parliament’s oversight system after Tory MP Owen Paterson was suspended for lobbying ministers for two corporations where he worked.

Many more MPs, like Geoffrey Cox, a top barrister and former Attorney General, were soon discovered to have lucrative second employment.

Since becoming an MP in 2005, he has been accused of exploiting his parliamentary office for outside legal work, which has netted him more than?6 million ($8 million, 7 million euros), on top of his annual MP’s pay of around?82,000.

Cox maintains that he did not infringe the regulations.

MPs in the United Kingdom are allowed to work a second job as long as they declare it, but they are not allowed to utilize their parliamentary offices or resources for it.

Paid lobbying is likewise prohibited, with allegations of impropriety investigated by legislative standards watchdogs.

According to Johnson’s spokesman, the British leader acted now “in light of the latest issues that have come forth.”

“It’s critical that we establish the House of Commons’ reputation beyond any doubt,” he said. “That’s why the Prime Minister has written to the Speaker to express his views.”

Johnson, however, does not support barring all members from working second jobs, according to the spokesman.

“(He) still feels they can play a role in assisting MPs in making judgments within the necessary limitations and rules,” he said.

“However, the Prime Minister acknowledges that there may be instances in which outside interests exert undue influence in the political system, which is something we’re working to rectify.”

On Wednesday, the main opposition Labour Party plans to introduce a resolution prohibiting MPs from serving as paid directors.