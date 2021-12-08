Johnson is under fire in the United Kingdom for a video of a lockdown party.

After a video emerged of his top aides laughing about throwing a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, when social gatherings were barred by Covid-19 guidelines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced significant pressure on Wednesday.

The released video appears to contradict Johnson and his ministers’ denials for more than a week that a party was held, following press claims that scores of workers had attended an evening-long gathering on December 18, 2020.

After many past scandals, including health secretary Matt Hancock quitting in June for breaking coronavirus limitations during an affair with an aide, it’s the latest example of apparent government hypocrisy about restrictions.

“We now know the government breached the rules, they partied, and now they’re laughing about it — they’re treating the people with disdain,” said Labour leader Keir Starmer.

“The prime minister must take responsibility, accept responsibility, and apologize.”

Johnson, who has maintained on numerous occasions, including in parliament last week, that all virus guidance has been followed, will face off against the major opposition leader in the House of Commons for weekly questions later Wednesday.

His staff maintained that no party had taken place when the video was leaked to broadcaster ITV News late Tuesday.

However, despite the controversy, Health Secretary Sajid Javid canceled a series of TV appearances on Wednesday morning, leaving no minister to respond to inquiries.

During a rehearsal press conference on December 22 with no reporters present, Johnson’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton fielded questions from advisor Ed Oldfied and other employees.

The gang laughs and jokes as they talk about a “fictitious party” that took place four days prior and included food, drink, games, and “secret Santa” gift-giving.

Over lighthearted discussions about “cheese and wine” and whether the prime minister would “condone” such an affair, she chuckles, “This hypothetical party was a business gathering and it was not socially detached.”

London was under stringent restrictions at the time, with indoor social gatherings of two or more individuals prohibited, and office parties were particularly prohibited.

The footage, which has dominated major newscasts and garnered millions of views online, attracted swift condemnation from politicians of all stripes, with some even demanding for Johnson’s resignation.

“It certainly isn’t acceptable,” Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s leader, said. “Unfortunately, on the basis of this behavior… he should resign, and he should go now.”

Conservative legislators were among those who demanded answers.

“This isn’t a joke.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.