Johnson is reeling from the Christmas Party Scandal in the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, faced political backlash on Thursday after imposing new virus restrictions and public outrage over whether a Downing Street Christmas party last year violated lockdown guidelines.

Members of Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party have openly expressed their opposition to his new work-from-home policy and the possibility of mandatory vaccine passports.

However, criticism of the restrictions, which were perceived as inconsistent because he stopped short of restricting social interaction over the holidays, was overshadowed by growing outrage over a scandal from the previous year.

After video evidence emerged showing aides joking about a party thrown at his office on December 18 last year, one of his senior media strategists quit on Wednesday.

At the time, there were restrictions on the amount of people who may attend social gatherings, including a prohibition on mixing houses, which drove millions of people to abandon their Christmas plans.

After a week of denials, Johnson has initiated an internal investigation into the charges, insisting he was told the party did not violate the guidelines.

However, accusations of other social parties in the run-up to Christmas last year have surfaced, including a boisterous celebration at Conservative Party headquarters.

A majority of voters now believe Johnson should resign, according to many recent polls, as formerly loyal publications turned on the British leader.

The front page of The Sun newspaper headlined, “Do as I say… not as I Christmas do,” describing the last two days of negative headlines as “a horror display of historic proportions.”

“Don’t go to work, but go to parties,” mocked the new public health advise in The Daily Telegraph, where Johnson previously worked as a columnist.

Two years after winning a landslide general election, one right-wing daily columnist wondered if the drama signaled the “beginning of the end for Boris.”

According to the Politico website, Johnson’s “worst day politically since becoming Prime Minister” occurred on Wednesday, according to anonymous “prominent” Conservatives.

Johnson did receive some good news on Thursday, when it was reported that his wife, Carrie, had given birth to the couple’s second child.

Johnson’s seventh kid is a baby girl.

However, on the streets of London, all eyes were on Johnson and his cabinet, who were embroiled in a scandal.

“It appears that he or his Downing Street aristocratic club have only one rule… If you’re not in it, though, you must follow the same regulations as everyone else “AFP quoted Anne Davies as saying.

