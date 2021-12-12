Johnson is accused of violating his own Covid rules.

After a photo of Boris Johnson at a Christmas function last year surfaced, he was grilled again on Sunday about potential government violations of coronavirus regulations.

Over accusations of an illegal Downing Street party on December 18, 2020, the British prime leader has faced a barrage of criticism and calls to resign.

He has stated repeatedly that the gathering complied with social distance limitations in effect at the time, and he has launched an internal probe.

However, the Sunday Mirror revealed a photo of Johnson allegedly taken three days before the party, during a “virtual quiz” for his staff in which four teams of six individuals competed to earn money for charity.

As Britain, one of the worst-affected countries by Covid-19, experienced a surge in instances of the Delta coronavirus strain, Christmas dinners and parties that were “mainly social activity” were forbidden.

Indoor mixing of more than two persons from two houses was prohibited, sabotaging millions of people’s Christmas preparations following months of stringent restrictions, including lockdown.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Johnson took part for up to 15 minutes and served as quizmaster in one round.

“Many others will have had similar Zoom quiz nights around the country,” Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Sky News television, dismissing the latest report.

After a spate of reports that parties were held across Whitehall last Christmas, the main opposition Labour party said it demonstrated Johnson presided over “a culture of disrespect for the norms at the heart of government.”

According to an Opinium poll for The Observer, Labour is nine points ahead of Johnson’s Conservatives, and 57 percent of people believe he should resign, up nine points from two weeks ago.

According to the publication, Johnson’s popularity rating has dropped to -35 percent, down from a record low of -21 percent in the same period.

The accusations of double standards have jeopardized Johnson’s job at a critical time.

The government’s newest planned limitations to curb the spread of the Omicron variety will be voted on by MPs next week, with many Conservatives opposing plans to impose mandatory vaccine passports.

Johnson will also face a by-election in a safe Tory seat that was abandoned by an MP who was found to have improperly lobbied ministers on behalf of two corporations where he worked.

A large rebellion in the House of Commons, as well as a loss or severe loss of majority in Thursday's by-election, might lead to calls for Johnson's resignation.