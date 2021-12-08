Johnson apologizes and orders an investigation into the alleged lockdown party of his aides.

After a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, when social activities were barred under Covid-19 guidelines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized and launched an internal investigation on Wednesday.

Following newspaper allegations that dozens of personnel had attended an evening-long gathering on December 18, 2020, Johnson and his ministers denied for more than a week that a party had taken place.

During a tumultuous parliamentary question session, the embattled leader, who faced calls for his resignation from certain opposition politicians, promised “disciplinary measures” if the probe found regulations had been broken.

The investigation will be led by Britain’s top civil servant.

“I understand and share the outrage felt throughout the country at No 10 employees appearing to dismiss lockdown measures,” he said.

“I apologise without reservation for the offense it has caused… and I sorry for the impression it conveys.”

Since the claims first surfaced, Johnson has been “repeatedly assured” that there was no party inside his number 10 Downing Street office and that no rules had been broken.

However, it is the latest example of apparent government hypocrisy regarding limits, following a series of similar scandals, including health secretary Matt Hancock’s resignation in June for violating coronavirus rules while having an affair with an aide.

“They knew there was a party, they knew it was illegal, they knew they couldn’t accept it, and they thought it was humorous,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said.

Before other legislators slammed Johnson over the controversy, he said, “Does the Prime Minister believe he has the moral responsibility to lead and ask the British people to follow the rules?”

During a rehearsal news conference on December 22, with no reporters present, Johnson’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton fielded questions from advisor Ed Oldfied and other employees.

The gang laughs and jokes as they talk about a “fictitious party” that took place four days prior and included food, drink, games, and “secret Santa” gift-giving.

Over lighthearted discussions about “cheese and wine” and whether the prime minister would “condone” such an affair, she chuckles, “This hypothetical party was a business gathering and it was not socially detached.”

London was under stringent restrictions at the time, with indoor social gatherings of two or more individuals prohibited, and office parties were particularly prohibited.

The video, which was leaked to ITV News late Tuesday, sparked outrage. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.