Johnson Accepts ‘Personal Responsibility’ for the By-Election Debacle in the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, was grilled on Friday about his leadership after weeks of scandal culminated in a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency that his Conservative Party had never lost before.

His ruling Conservatives enjoyed a big majority in North Shropshire, central England, just two years ago, but that was wiped out by the Liberal Democrats on Thursday, intensifying the mutiny among Conservative MPs.

“I take personal responsibility,” Johnson said in a televised news interview on Friday, describing the decision as “extremely disheartening.”

“I’ve got to accept that verdict in all humility,” he added, emphasizing that he understood “people’s complaints” and “what the voters in North Shropshire are saying.”

The 57-year-old was already dealing with a string of scandals and setbacks, including about 100 of his members protesting the government’s introduction of vaccination permits for huge events in parliament on Tuesday.

His authority has also been harmed by allegations of corruption and rumors that he and his staff violated coronavirus limits last Christmas, while a new wave of Omicron cases has compounded his problems.

On Thursday, the authorities reported roughly 89,000 new illnesses, the second consecutive daily high.

Since 2019, the Conservatives have lost about 6,000 votes in the secure rural seat, where they had a 23,000-vote majority, as the Lib Dems experienced a 34-point swing.

In her victory speech, winning candidate Helen Morgan declared, “The people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people.”

“They’ve spoken it loud and clear: ‘Boris Johnson, the party’s over.’

“Your administration, which is based on falsehoods and bluster, will be held accountable… it will be challenged, and it will be defeated.”

Some Tory MPs reacted angrily to the crushing setback, predicting that letters of no confidence in their leader would be sent, triggering an internal party vote to oust him.

His predecessor, Theresa May, was removed from office in mid-2019 when MPs, including Johnson, voted against her Brexit plan in parliament.

“The Conservative Party has a reputation for not holding anyone accountable. “If the prime minister fails, the prime minister goes,” said Roger Gale, a long-serving politician.

“Johnson must demonstrate that he is capable of being a decent prime minister, and it is evident that the public does not believe that is the case.”

Others, on the other hand, warned that rising Covid infections could afford the prime minister time to turn things around.