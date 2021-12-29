Johns Hopkins University sets a new record for daily Covid cases in the United States.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has hit its highest-ever average of new Covid cases, as the Omicron form spread at a breakneck speed.

According to a university tracker, the moving seven-day average of new cases was 265,427 on Tuesday, exceeding the previous high of 251,989 established in mid-January 2021.

Because of a scarcity of testing and results from home tests not being included, Harvard epidemiologist and immunologist Michael Mina tweeted ahead of Johns Hopkins releasing the data that the count was likely the “tip of the iceberg,” with the true number of cases likely significantly higher.

The extensively mutated Omicron strain, which accounted for about 59 percent of national US cases in the week ending December 25, is the most transmissible seen to date, according to government models.

It can commonly override prior immunity acquired by vaccination or illness.

Despite the fact that the rate of severe outcomes appears to be reduced, Omicron is already straining already overburdened hospital systems across the country, with health care staff quitting in droves due to fatigue.

According to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 9,000 patients are admitted every day, which is still far below the peak of 16,500 per day reported in January, but this is a lagging sign.

On December 23, the day before data collecting was hampered by the Christmas holidays, almost 1,200 individuals died on average every day.

Deaths surged in January, with an average of 3,400 per day.

Experts are hopeful that the Omicron wave in the United States would be more like a “flash flood” like the one that hit South Africa in mid-November but has been subsiding for more than a week.

The CDC has reduced the recommended duration for people to isolate after a positive test from 10 to 5 days, as long as they do not have symptoms and continue to wear a mask.

Airlines and the hotel industry applauded the change, but public health experts blasted the decision to eliminate the criteria for a negative Covid test — even if it was done using fast antigen, which correlates strongly with infectiousness.

More than 820,000 Americans have perished as a result of the pandemic, making the US by far the worst-affected country on the planet.