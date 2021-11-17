Joe Biden’s Taiwan policy is based on ‘cooked up’ domestic law, according to China.

After President Joe Biden indicated the US would not shift its positions on Beijing or Taipei, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused “domestic forces” in the US of concocting components of Washington’s “one China” policy.

When asked about the leaders’ meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, Biden told reporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday that the US has made it plain that it supports the “Taiwan Act”—a clear allusion to the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA).

“It’s self-contained. It is self-contained and makes its own decisions “The president spoke about the self-governing island.

“We’re not going to change our policy at all,” he continued an hour later, as he boarded Air Force One at Manchester Airport. Biden stated the following. “They—’they’—Taiwan—must make a decision. That is not the case with us. Furthermore, we do not promote independence […] Allow them to make their own decisions. Period.” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian did not address Biden’s apparent backing of Taiwanese self-determination during a normal press briefing in Beijing, but he did reiterate Beijing’s recent assertion that the US’s “one China” policy is incorrect.

“The ‘one China’ premise and the China-US Three Joint Communiques are what the US should adhere to. They represent a significant political agreement between the two countries “Zhao expressed his thoughts.

He said, ” “The so-called “Taiwan Relations Act” and the “Six Assurances” to Taiwan were crafted by US internal forces and run counter to the Three Joint Communiques between China and the US. They are unconstitutional and invalid because they essentially elevate American domestic law above international responsibilities.” China has long opposed the United States’ “one China” policy. Washington has also stated that its policy differs from Beijing’s “one China” premise, which states that Taiwan is unmistakably Chinese. Officially, the US takes no position on the island’s sovereignty, just recognising China’s claim.

President Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to the “one China” policy, including the TRA, the Three Communiques, and the Six Assurances, following the Biden-Xi summit on Monday, according to the White House.

According to the summary, Biden informed Xi that the US “strongly opposes unilateral moves to change the status quo or threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Beijing’s accusation that the TRA was “cooked up” by domestic US forces appears to contain a dig at Biden. This is a condensed version of the information.