Joe Biden’s remarks about China, according to Mike Pompeo, project ‘American Weakness.’

After President Barack Obama declared there was no need for “physical conflict” with China, Mike Pompeo said Monday that Xi Jinping would view Joe Biden’s approach toward Beijing as “American weakness.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Martha MacCallum of Fox News that the best way to avoid a conflict with China’s Communist Party was to “show resolve and capacity” to protect American interests.

Pompeo was replying to remarks made by Biden on November 2 at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, when he said that Xi had made a “huge mistake” by not attending the UN Climate Change Conference in 2021.

When asked about the possibility of violent conflict between Chinese and American soldiers, Biden restated his administration’s position that the two countries are engaged in heated competition.

“This is a competition; there is no need for fighting.” “There is no reason for there to be tension,” the president stated. “We’re not going to change our minds about what defines international airspace, international sea lanes, and other international boundaries.” Biden stated that he does not anticipate any “physical conflict.” He intended to inform the Chinese leader of this “to avoid any misunderstanding,” he added.

Pompeo told MacCallum, “I think Xi Jinping hears that and thinks American weakness, an America that speaks about trivial items.” “This is a foe,” says the narrator. Xi Jinping talks about the Middle Kingdom, the China Dream, all the time. ” Beijing is now challenging the United States and Taiwan “in ways we have not seen before,” Pompeo said, emphasizing the necessity for a more powerful, collective deterrent.

“The way to prevent the same conflict that President Biden mentioned is to show resolution and capacity,” he continued. That is something we must accomplish not only for ourselves, but also with our allies in Australia, Japan, South Korea, and India, as well as the Europeans.

“When we do those things correctly, when we develop true deterrence and people see that an administration is serious about safeguarding their interests, this is how you prevent war, not just with the Chinese Communist Party, but also with the Iranians and others.”

