Joe Biden’s Iran Nuclear Strategy, according to Mike Pence, demonstrates ‘weakness.’

President Joe Biden’s efforts to resurrect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran, according to former Vice President Mike Pence, risk pushing Tehran to engage in more regional aggression.

Biden’s “embrace” of the nuclear deal, Pence said in a Washington, D.C. event on Thursday, was perilous for the US.

His attendance at an event hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the political wing of the notorious People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), reaffirms his hawkish position on the country.

“Strength comes after peace,” Pence told the audience. “With our current government’s endorsement of the JCPOA, its reluctance to condemn rockets fired at our beloved partner Israel, and the heartbreaking and disastrous pullout from Afghanistan, our opponents may be perceiving weakness in our present administration.” “They may be encouraged to test our revolver,” Pence continued.

“Weakness is the source of evil.”

The summit, which was attended by interventionist figures such as former Democratic Senator Joe Lieberman and former Marine Corps Commandant General James Conway, was called to condemn Iran’s “nuclear defiance, terrorism, and regional meddling,” as well as Iran’s conservative President Ebrahim Raisi’s role in the massacre of Iranian political dissidents in 1988.

Pence slammed the Iranian government’s “tyranny” and branded Raisi a “brutal mass murderer,” saying Raisi’s victory was a “symbol of the regime’s rising desperation and vulnerability.”

“His crimes must not go unpunished,” Pence added.

Despite President Biden’s wish to resurrect the landmark nuclear deal that Trump scrapped in 2018, talks on the JCPOA have stuck.

Iran has defied the deal’s constraints and dramatically increased its enriched uranium stockpile and enrichment capabilities since then.

Iran’s “breakout time,” or how long it would take Tehran to construct a nuclear weapon if it decided to do so, is debated, but it is thought to be less than six months, if not weeks.

When Raisi took power in August, succeeding President Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated the 2015 accord with former President Barack Obama, talks in Vienna, Austria, stalled.

On Wednesday, Iran’s new top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, stated that discussions will restart by the end of November.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, on the other hand, stated last week that Tehran does not want to resume talks where the Rouhani government left them. This is a condensed version of the information.