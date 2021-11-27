Joe Biden’s hand may be forced by Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.

The international world is growing concerned about the buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine’s border, which is providing an increasingly difficult foreign policy challenge for President Joe Biden.

With Russian tanks marching westward towards Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg cautioned Moscow on Friday of the possibility of “miscalculation.”

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, warned reporters the same day that his country was “completely prepared for an escalation.” He also claimed to have received intelligence that a “coup d’etat” would occur in his nation. While Zelenskiy was short on information and did not directly accuse the Russian government or refer to the build-up, he did suggest the coup would take place on December 1 and 2 and would involve Russian and Ukrainian “representatives.” Zelenskiy’s assertions were denied by the Kremlin.

The accusations leveled by Zelenskiy have heightened the stakes ahead of the United States-led virtual Summit for Democracy on December 9 and 10.

Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet virtually before the end of the year to assess the outcomes of their June summit. Since then, Kyiv has stepped up its efforts to join NATO in order to counter Moscow’s threat.

“Politically, not all NATO member states are ready for that, and we know that Russia is using it to set red lines and put further pressure on the West not to help Ukraine,” said Iulia Joja, director of the Middle East Institute and adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

“This also takes us into this tough cycle of NATO membership,” she told The Washington Newsday, “with Russia saying ‘this is a red line’ and the US having a troublesome history of red lines over the last few years.”

“The Biden administration is in a conundrum right now,” she added, as the US tries to figure out how to “assist Ukraine in real terms and make a difference on the ground without unwittingly increasing a Russian response.”

When asked for comment on American support for Kyiv, the State Department referred The Washington Newsday to spokesman Ned Price’s Tuesday remarks, in which he reaffirmed the US commitment to a weapons and military aid package. This is a condensed version of the information.