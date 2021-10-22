Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is defended by Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Joe Biden was correct in withdrawing American soldiers from Afghanistan, but he criticized the “mess” that the withdrawal left behind.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of power and the expulsion of most Western diplomats from Kabul, Moscow has been attempting to strengthen its influence in Afghanistan.

A Taliban delegation met in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the country’s future as part of the so-called Moscow format, which includes India, Iran, China, and Pakistan.

Putin backed Biden’s decision on the contentious US withdrawal during a question-and-answer session after his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

According to a transcript on the Kremlin website, Putin said at the forum on Thursday, “Of course, the President of the United States…did the right thing by withdrawing his soldiers from Afghanistan.”

Putin remarked on Biden “”He went for it, embraced it, and took on this responsibility,” even though he didn’t know “in detail” that he would face domestic criticism for the decision.

“He made the correct decision in withdrawing soldiers, but now we all have to look to the future.”

“Those countries that fought there for 20 years,” Putin added, bear “the greatest responsibility” for the current catastrophe in Afghanistan.

“However, since they…started this’mess,’ they should no longer relieve themselves of responsibility for current and future events,” he added, adding that “they have a lot of powers to influence the situation in Afghanistan.”

“The first thing they should have done, in my opinion, is unfreeze Afghan assets, allowing Afghanistan to address critical socioeconomic issues,” he added.

Although the Taliban is considered a “terrorist” organization in Russia, Putin has previously stated that the group should be tolerated on the international scene in order to boost the country’s development.

Although experts say Moscow has no immediate plans to grant diplomatic recognition to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Russia regards the Taliban as critical in the war against Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K).

Putin, on the other hand, said on Thursday that Russia will remove them off the list of terrorist groups. “Russia’s stance will be to move in this direction. This is a condensed version of the information.