Joe Biden’s caution frustrates Ukraine as Russia prepares to invade.

According to top authorities, American hesitancy and European vacillation might spell doom for Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin waiting on Europe’s outskirts, seemingly unmoved by Western warnings not to attack.

Current and former officials who spoke with The Washington Newsday portrayed a picture of tremendous discontent in Kyiv, despite the fact that Ukraine, sandwiched between an aggressive Russia and a distracted European Union, had nowhere else to turn.

All expressed concerns that President Joe Biden’s caution, European apathy, and Russian stubbornness will leave Ukraine as a buffer nation caught between East and West, with its future sacrificed on the altar of transatlantic stability.

The recent Russian build-up—and the perceived lackluster response from the West—is the latest source of annoyance for Kyiv, which has been striving for almost eight years to reclaim the occupied Crimean peninsula and end its war with Russia-allied separatists in the eastern Donbas region.

“I’m not happy with the degree of support in general,” Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, told The Washington Newsday in an interview at the Ukrainian embassy in London. “I feel the United States is taking a cautious approach. They don’t go much further than what they think is required.” The governments that followed the pro-Western Maidan Revolution in 2014 received major military, financial, and political assistance from the United States and Europe. Putin, on the other hand, has routinely placed tens of thousands of troops at Ukraine’s borders, effectively keeping Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hostage as the country attempts to turn westward.

American reluctance to provide more powerful weaponry, conspiracy theories alleging Ukrainian involvement in disproved American electoral fraud claims, the US failure to block Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, and Kyiv’s delayed bid to join NATO have all hampered bilateral ties between the two countries.

“We are extremely grateful for many, many years of assistance,” Prystaiko said of his American friends on both sides of the increasingly tense U.S. political split. Prystaiko has previously served as Ukraine’s foreign minister, ambassador to NATO, and ambassador to Canada.

"At the same time, if you're confident in the safety of your political investment, you should invest a little more." We might just collapse at this barrier if you decide that's enough.