Joe Biden’s Afghanistan speech has prompted CNN to launch a scathing attack on him, calling it “hollow words.”

President Joe Biden’s statements, according to CNN’s Clarissa Ward, will sound “hollow” to Afghans anxious to abandon their homeland after the Taliban took control.

Biden claimed the escalating mayhem, which included individuals plummeting to their lives while clinging to US military planes in Kabul, was “gut-wrenching” in a speech to the American people on Monday.

The president acknowledged that the events of the previous week “had unfolded more swiftly than we had anticipated,” but he said he stood “squarely” by his decision to withdraw US troops and bring America’s longest war to a conclusion.

Biden also stated that the United States would continue to support Afghans. He stated, “We will lead with diplomacy, diplomatic influence, and humanitarian aid.” “To prevent violence and instability, we will continue to urge for regional diplomacy and involvement. We’ll continue to stand out for the Afghan people’s basic rights, particularly those of women and girls, as we do around the world.”

Biden was “forced to talk about the escalating problem in Afghanistan, compelled to speak to the nation after the disaster of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper said following the president’s remarks.

On his show, Tapper also mentioned that Biden had shifted much of the blame for the Taliban’s quick takeover to Afghans. “The president claimed responsibility, but his address was full of finger-pointing and blame, particularly for the Afghans,” Tapper said.

Ward, CNN’s Chief International Correspondent, who has been reporting from Kabul in recent days, was then asked how she believed Afghans would react to it.

Ward responded, “I think a lot of this will sound hollow words to Afghans.” She predicted that Biden’s speech would provoke “a lot of frustration” among Afghans since it failed to address the core issue.

Their complaint, she continued, was not about whether or not the US should leave Afghanistan, but rather the “catastrophic manner” in which it was leaving.

“A large number of Afghans recognize that it is Afghanistan’s responsibility to protect itself, and that the United States cannot continue to fight this war for decades. “They get it,” she explained.

“Their issue, their gripe, is with… the disastrous method in which this withdrawal was carried out. And there was very little in the way of standing up to the plate, taking responsibility, or anything like that. This is a condensed version of the information.