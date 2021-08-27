Joe Biden’s Afghanistan facts are consistently incorrect.

The situation in Afghanistan under President Joe Biden is rapidly deteriorating. An Islamic State Khorasan Province suicide bombing killed at least 13 American troops on Thursday at Kabul International Airport, where US and NATO forces have been scrambling to evacuate personnel and families before the August 31 pullout deadline.

The president’s legacy will be tarnished by the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was a bipartisan idea backed by Biden’s two predecessors.

The heartbreaking scenes of Afghans being dropped from US planes, American troops working with Taliban fighters, and the Kabul airport bombing victims will go down in history as a humiliating and violent finale to an unpopular and expensive war.

Biden’s repeated gaffes on Afghanistan have only exacerbated his predicament. The president has been unable to hold to his firm messaging at times, undermining his own objectives with factual inaccuracies and erroneous predictions.

It’s unclear if these errors are the result of defective or contradictory intelligence reports, routine blunders on the finer points of the war and withdrawal, his own personal tendency for gaffes, or a preference for politics over facts.

Vietnam’s echoes

One of Biden’s more egregious gaffes was a July address in which he assured Americans that the Taliban would not rapidly overwhelm the Afghan government and impose a humiliating departure, as happened in the Vietnam War.

“The Taliban is the North Vietnamese army, not the South,” Biden declared at a press conference on July 8. “They aren’t—they aren’t even close in terms of capability. There will never be a situation when people from Afghanistan are hauled from the roof of an embassy in the United States. It’s in no way comparable.”

In the end, the Taliban overran Afghanistan in two weeks, faster than North Vietnam overran the South in the 1975 Spring Offensive. The fall of Afghanistan echoed the fall of Saigon in many ways, with American helicopters evacuating officials from the US embassy and civilians urgently trying to cram into evacuating American planes.

Afghanistan’s Al-Qaeda

Biden also appears to have misled or misinterpreted the situation in Afghanistan. The date was August 20.

Biden incorrectly asserted that Al-Qaeda militants were no longer present in Afghanistan, saying, “What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this moment with Al-Qaeda gone?”

Al-Qaeda is still alive and well. This is a condensed version of the information.