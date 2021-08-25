Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Exit Deadline is a ‘Mistake,’ according to a Democratic lawmaker.

According to New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski, President Joe Biden made a “mistake” by establishing a timeframe for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

Biden indicated on Tuesday that he will meet the August 31 deadline for the evacuation of Americans, vulnerable Afghans, and others fleeing the Taliban’s rule.

Malinowski, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a former assistant secretary of state under President Barack Obama, called the president’s comments “ambiguous.”

He told CNN presenter Kate Bolduan, “Look, let me just say, there’s no way to keep the president’s commitment by August 31st.”

I heard the president say today for the first time that sticking to our self-imposed August 31 deadline is contingent on conditions on the ground.

We can either meet our deadline or honor our word. The timeframe must be determined by our objective, not the other way around. https://t.co/c75V0nVPiV

August 25, 2021 — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski)

“We may not be able to take out American residents in the Kabul area who want to flee, but Afghans facing Taliban retaliation, Afghans who assisted our soldiers, will not have the opportunity to flee if we leave them.”

“What I heard the president say today after his top national security team received a unanimous message from Republicans and Democrats in the House on this today was that he wants to leave by August 31st, but whether we do so or not depends on the mission’s completion and the Taliban’s cooperation,” Malinowski continued. That is, in fact, a fresh message from President Obama.”

Malinowski, on the other hand, claimed that the president had made a “mistake” by setting the deadline in the first place since the Taliban had “seized upon” it.

“They’ve now seized upon that, as you indicated, and started barring Afghans at risk from getting to the airport,” he continued, referring to the Taliban’s mistake of setting this artificial self-imposed deadline.

“So, in my interpretation of the president’s comments, he’s saying to the Taliban, ‘We’d want to leave, but if you want us out of your hair by August 31st, you have to allow these Afghans come to the airport.’ This is a condensed version of the information.