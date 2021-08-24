Joe Biden’s actions in Afghanistan may have cost America its closest ally.

After two former British prime ministers and several parliamentarians shouted against President Joe Biden’s hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the United States may have lost its closest friend.

Professor Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director-general of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank, told This website that British leaders were expected to be consulted about the withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan as part of the so-called “special relationship” with the US. He did say, however, that the United States’ failure to keep its closest friend informed of the situation had immediate ramifications for British and other allied forces on the ground.

“After President Biden’s victory and all of his warm comments about allies and international cooperation, there was a real sense of relief. The pullout has shattered popular misconceptions about the degree of Britain’s military reliance on the US, according to Chalmers.

“Dependence isn’t a new concept. Since the 1960s, even the United Kingdom’s nuclear force has relied on American assistance. However, British officials had persuaded themselves that they had genuine power in the Balkans, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He went on to say, “Now the truth of dependency without influence has been exposed.”

According to Chalmers, the issue has left Britain with few alternative alliance options if it wants to go to war without the United States.

“One of the ramifications could be that the UK government takes European defense cooperation more seriously than it has in recent years. This could be one of the few good things to come out of this disaster,” Chalmers added.

Many British legislators, regardless of party affiliation, have slammed Biden. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair attacked Biden’s premature departure in a long piece published on his website on Saturday, calling it “imbecilic.”

Blair wrote, “The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is terrible, dangerous, unnecessary, and not in their or our interests.”

“The world is now unsure of where the West stands since it is clear that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in this manner was driven by politics, not grand strategy,” he continued.

Blair, who committed British troops to Afghanistan with American troops in 2001, accused Biden of withdrawing "without little or no consultation."