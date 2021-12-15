Joe Biden will sign a bill punishing China for enslaving Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden would sign a new law prohibiting products created in China with Uyghur forced labor, in a setback to corporate interests who have fought against stronger import regulations.

Late Tuesday, the House unanimously enacted the bipartisan and bicameral Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act by voice vote. It is a compromise version of the bill authored by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) last year, which was introduced in the lower chamber by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA).

The law puts the burden of evidence on American businesses to show that imported items were not mined, produced, or manufactured using forced labor in whole or in part.

It is expected to be the most severe US response to what successive administrations have described as egregious human rights violations in Xinjiang, a source of cotton products as well as polysilicon, a key raw element in the production of solar panels.

Importers’ work will be complicated by legislators’ demands for openness and a cleaner supply chain, which will undoubtedly damage their bottom line. Major American corporations, lawmakers alleged, had battled the bill for months. According to The New York Times, Nike and Coca-Cola were among the corporations involved.

Before Biden’s signature is necessary, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated the reconciled bill would be sent to the Senate for “rapid action.” “We lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights elsewhere in the world if America does not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests,” she warned.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the president was pleased with the bill and would sign it into law.

Rubio stated ahead of the vote on Tuesday: “American corporations, particularly large corporations, have been working against my measure to end the use of slave labor in China for the past two years. We’ve gotten so dependant on China as a country that we’ve turned a blind eye to the slave labor that goes into making our shoes, solar panels, and other products.” He claimed it was past time to terminate America’s “economic addiction” to China.

Merkley said in a separate joint statement with Rubio: “Wherever genocide and slave labor occur, the United States must send a resounding and unequivocal message against them.

“This is a bargain. This is a condensed version of the information.