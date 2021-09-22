Joe Biden slept in the same hotel as a COVID-positive Brazilian lawmaker.

Brazil’s health minister tested positive for COVID-19 after staying in the same New York City hotel as Joe Biden and shaking hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who then met the US President.

Marcelo Queiroga, Brazil’s health minister, tested positive just hours after escorting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the United Nations headquarters for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

According to the Brazilian government’s information office, the minister will remain in quarantine in New York.

“The minister is fine,” the communication office stated in a statement, adding that no other members of the group had tested positive with him.

On Twitter, Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl shared footage of Queiroga shaking hands with Johnson before the diagnosis.

The Brazilian Health Minister, who tested positive for Covid, was staying in the same hotel in New York City as President Biden.

He attended President Bolsonaro’s speech at the United Nations today.

He shakes hands with Prime Minister Boris Jonhson, who met with Biden at the White House earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CSxdBuTIfY

September 22, 2021 — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl)

According to multiple sources, the health minister slept in the same New York hotel as Biden.

This website has contacted the White House to inquire if any safeguards are being taken in the event that the health minister tests positive.

Queiroga told CNN Brasil that he wore a mask the entire time he was in the UN building this week and that he will now spend 14 days in quarantine in New York.

Queiroga, Brazil’s fourth health minister since the outbreak began in early 2020, revealed last week that he had received the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine but could not specify when.

The Brazilian health minister was the second member of the Brazilian delegation to test positive in New York. Over the weekend, a young diplomat who was part of a team preparing for Bolsonaro’s visit tested positive for the virus and was quarantined.

Bolsonaro claimed in his UN speech that his government did not support the use of vaccine passports to restrict the spread of the virus and that he supported experimental medical treatments.

“We don’t understand why so many countries, as well as so much of the media, are opposed to early treatment. History and science will be aware of this. This is a condensed version of the information.