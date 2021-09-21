Joe Biden is a “Big Disappointment All Over Europe,” according to a long-serving French diplomat.

President Joe Biden is viewed as a “huge disappointment” across Europe, according to Gérard Araud, a former French ambassador to the United States.

During an interview with The New Republic, Araud, who served as an ambassador from 2014 to 2019 and as a French diplomat for almost three decades, claimed Biden had no foreign strategy for the region.

Araud told the magazine, “You know, Obama didn’t care about Europe.” “Trump was anti-European. And then there’s Biden. And, to be honest, Biden has been a huge letdown all throughout Europe so far.”

Several challenges, including cybersecurity, climate change, and cryptocurrency, might be tackled collaboratively, according to Araud, but “frankly, there has been no reply from the US administration.” Instead, he asserted, the United States’ foreign strategy is entirely centered on China.

“You can ask other European ambassadors, and I was speaking with them over the phone, and they agreed, saying, ‘It’s a tremendous disappointment.’ There is no such thing as a European policy.’ The United States is shifting its focus to China. So they have a foreign policy that revolves around China, China, China,” Araud explained.

Some European politicians, especially French President Emmanuel Macron, have reacted angrily to Biden’s remarks.

Last week, the French government chastised the US for scrapping a submarine deal in favor of a nuclear submarine deal based on American technology. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed his displeasure with Biden’s decision, comparing it to Donald Trump’s “America First” approach.

“It was a stab in the back,” says the victim. “We created a trusting relationship with Australia, and that trust was betrayed,” said Le Drian. “This isn’t how allies do things.”

In the midst of a “crisis,” France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia on Friday.

Biden will meet with Macron in the coming days, according to the White House. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that she expects President Obama will reiterate the United States’ commitment to cooperating with France.

In his first address to the United Nations on Tuesday, Biden emphasized unity, stressing that the US is not seeking a “new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs.”

“The United States stands willing to collaborate with any country that takes the initiative and seeks a peaceful solution to shared difficulties, even if our differences are severe. This is a condensed version of the information.