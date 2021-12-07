Joe Biden has a chance to shake off his ‘weak’ image thanks to Vladimir Putin’s phone call.

President Joe Biden has a chance to change the public’s perception of him as a weak leader during a high-stakes discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, December 7, the two leaders will hold a video chat during which they will debate the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Biden is expected to tell Putin that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US will impose the strongest economic penalties yet. Russia has denied any intention of invading, and Biden has stated that he does not want to go to war over Ukraine.

The US president has stated that he expects a “long discussion” with Putin, but that he will not tolerate any “red lines” from the Russian leader.

While there has been firm conversation ahead of the call, it remains to be seen how Russia would react to Biden’s remarks to Putin.

However, the commander-in-chief will want Putin to believe him, and Biden may hope that taking a firm stance will help him change public opinion in an area where he is now suffering.

“Would you say Joe Biden is a strong or weak leader?” respondents were questioned in a poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov from November 27 to 30.

The majority of people polled thought he was weak, with 21% saying he was somewhat weak and 39% saying he was extremely weak.

A total of 1,500 individuals in the United States were polled, with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

A poll conducted by Politico/Morning Consult from a weighted sample of 1,998 registered voters from November 13 to 15 asked respondents whether they agreed or disagreed with a series of assertions, one of which was “Joe Biden is a strong leader.”

A majority of those polled, 43%, said they definitely disagree, while 13% said they disagree somewhat.

A slight majority, 51 percent, disapproved of Biden’s handling of foreign affairs, with 12 percent somewhat disapproving and 39 percent strongly disapproving, according to the poll, which had a margin of error of two percentage points in either direction.

Biden’s overall approval rating is plummeting, resulting in these negative perceptions. Biden’s current approval rating is 42.7 percent, according to the 538 tracker, which averages poll results. This is a condensed version of the information.