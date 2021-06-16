Joe Biden Destroys China’s Attempts to Divide the United States and Europe

President Joe Biden has wrapped off an eight-day trip to Europe with unprecedented promises that might derail China’s efforts to drive a wedge between the US and its European allies.

At the conclusion of the Group of Seven meetings in England on Sunday, Biden stated, “America is back at the table.” It was the first of three agenda-setting summits in as many days in which the Chinese government’s internal and foreign policies were sharply criticized.

In the wake of increasing interest in the Wuhan “lab leak” scenario, the G7 statement pressed Beijing to help in the next phase of the World Health Organization’s efforts to track down the origins of COVID-19.

China’s “non-market” trade policies, human rights atrocities in Xinjiang, and erosion of democratic rights in Hong Kong were also attacked by the leaders. For the first time, the string of charges included ongoing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which represented some of Washington’s most pressing worries.

The G7 committed 870 million coronavirus vaccination shots and said it will promote its own ambitious infrastructure projects in underdeveloped countries. It was a not-so-subtle reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has become a focal point of the country’s foreign policy under Xi Jinping.

China’s retaliation was fast. China’s embassy in London accused the G7 of intervening in its internal affairs while forming an anti-China “clique” to stifle the country’s development on Monday.

However, Biden was unable to stop leaders from NATO and the European Union from uniting at successive meetings in Brussels despite a series of angry speeches both before and after the communique.

China was named ten times in the NATO joint statement on Monday, and it was defined as posing “systemic challenges to the rules-based international order.” Concerns over China’s increasing nuclear arsenal, opaque military development, lack of openness, and disinformation efforts were voiced by the security alliance.

The Chinese foreign ministry described the United States as “extremely sick” and in need of “medicine” the next day, based on Beijing’s broad condemnation, which was characterized by the apparent return of American leadership. But then came the third, and possibly most critical, round of EU discussions for China.

On Tuesday, the United States and the European Union issued a joint statement condemning China’s human rights transgressions and economic pressure. There were specific reference of the East and the Middle East, just as there were in the G7 communique. This is a condensed version of the information.