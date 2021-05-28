Joe Biden believes China is concealing COVID-19’s origins, while China warns of the spread of a “political virus.”

President Joe Biden and his officials believe China is concealing information about the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins, a difficult matter that the US administration has said it will pursue despite Beijing’s concerns. Beijing has accused Washington of politicizing the probe.

“This virus originated in China, and China has information about its origins that it has not shared with the rest of the world,” a senior administration source told Washington Newsday, “and that information is something that we all need access to in order to prevent the next pandemic.”

The remarks came two days after Biden released a statement in which he provided an update on a US Intelligence Community report he commissioned in March on the origins of COVID-19, “including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident,” according to the statement.

The president said Wednesday that the US Intelligence Community “had ‘coalesced around two possible scenarios’ but has not reached a clear determination on this topic,” in a rare peek into the ongoing investigation. “While two elements in the IC lean toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to consider one to be more plausible than the other,” he said of the newest analysis.

The administration’s narrative on the theory that the novel coronavirus escaped from a scientific institution, most commonly cited as the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a prestigious facility that deals with coronavirus research and is located in the city where the disease was first detected late last year, has shifted dramatically. The idea had previously been disregarded by most analysts as far-fetched, and many still do.

Biden’s remark provoked outrage in Beijing, where Chinese officials have dismissed the lab leak theory as unsubstantiated and accused those who promote it of having nefarious motives.

In a statement provided to Washington Newsday, a representative for China's embassy around the United States said, "Recently, some persons have performed the classic trick of political hype on the origin tracing of COVID-19 in the world." "The smear campaign and shifting of blame are causing a