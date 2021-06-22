Joe Biden, according to Kim Jong Un’s sister, is disappointed with North Korea dialogue hopes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister has downplayed the chances of a quick resumption of talks between Pyongyang and Washington, claiming that American hopes for such dialogue could result in “disappointment.”

Kim Yo Jong’s remarks followed an invitation by Sung Kim, the chief US envoy for North Korea, who said during meetings with Japan and South Korea that Washington had offered Pyongyang talks “anywhere, anytime, without preconditions.”

In the meanwhile, he added on Monday, President Joe Biden would continue to carry out United Nations Security Council resolutions against North Korea.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hailed Kim Jong Un’s declaration that North Korea must be prepared for both dialogue and confrontation as a “interesting signal” on ABC News on Sunday.

On Tuesday, however, Kim Yo Jong delivered a statement that sought to downplay any rapid return to the negotiating table, stating that “in a dream, what counts most is to read it, not to have it.”

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, she added, “It appears that the US may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek comfort for itself.”

She continued, “The expectation, which they decided to harbor in the incorrect way, would plunge them into a bigger disappointment.”

Leader Kim’s first remarks were intended at the Biden administration last week, when he mentioned the need to “be ready for both discourse and confrontation” with the US.

The US seized on the word “dialog” after nuclear discussions with the secretive country remained stuck after Kim and former President Donald Trump met in Hanoi and failed to reach an agreement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned to increase his country’s nuclear deterrent, accusing the United States of pursuing hostile actions.

His sister’s remarks do not put an end to expectations of dialogue with the US; rather, they are part of a diplomatic tug of war in which Pyongyang will demand additional incentives before going to the table.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies, told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, “I don’t think the remark implies a rejection of conversation offers.”

He went on to say that the statement is a ruse. This is a condensed version of the information.