Jobless Claims in the United States Have Increased Slightly, but Growth Remains Strong: Government

The government announced Thursday that new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States grew modestly last week, as it also revealed revised data showing somewhat higher economic growth in the second quarter.

The Labor Department announced that initial unemployment claims rose to 353,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ending August 21, up 4,000 from the previous week but significantly less than economists predicted.

Jobless claims, a key indicator of labor market health, rose into the millions last year as the Covid-19 outbreak spread. They’ve declined dramatically in recent months, with vaccination campaigns bringing them back to pre-virus levels.

“Despite the Covid Delta wave, the downward trend in claims continues, presumably because the bar to letting people go is quite high, given the tight labor market,” said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Fears of the virus’s fast-spreading Delta form, which is complicating business in the United States once again, may keep some workers at home, he said.

“As a result, Delta’s labor market impact is more likely to be on the hiring side; claims have little bearing on this.”

A total of 117,709 new claims were filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for freelance employees who are not ordinarily eligible for assistance, over 10,000 more than the previous week.

On September 6, that program, as well as one for the long-term unemployed, will terminate.

Through the week ending August 7, 12 million people were still getting benefits from all programs, with the majority of them coming from the specific pandemic programs.

The Commerce Department updated its estimate of second-quarter growth to 6.6 percent from 6.5 percent in a separate report, the first of two changes to the data.

After President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a huge stimulus plan earlier this year, the country’s third economic aid package, the upgrade reflected the effects of government support programs on the economy.

According to the Commerce Department, “government assistance payments in the form of loans to firms and grants to state and local governments climbed in the second quarter, but social benefits to households, such as direct economic impact payments, declined.”