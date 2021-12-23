Joan Didion, a well-known American author, has died at the age of 87.

Joan Didion, a literary legend in the United States who is credited with ushering in “new journalism” with her essays about Los Angeles living in the turbulent 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87 years old at the time.

Didion died in her home in New York due to symptoms from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher. Didion was a renowned reporter, film scriptwriter, and novelist recognized for her piercing insights and subtle splendor.

“We will grieve her loss but rejoice in her life, knowing that her work will continue to inspire future generations of readers and authors,” said Shelley Wanger, editor of Penguin Random House’s Knopf division.

Didion’s early work included “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” a groundbreaking 1968 first-person essay collection that pleased critics and established her as a bona fide celebrity, and “Play It as It Lays,” a book about Hollywood lives.

The essay collection “The White Album,” which described West Coast hippie counterculture, the rise of the Black Panthers, and the horrific Manson murders, is possibly Didion’s most well-known book, beginning with the famous sentence: “We create ourselves tales in order to survive.”

Screenplays by Didion and her husband John Gregory Dunne include Al Pacino’s love drama “The Panic in Needle Park.”

They rewrote the love musical “A Star is Born” in 1976, which became a box office triumph starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Other scripts included “True Confessions,” starring Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall, and “Up Close and Personal,” starring Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer and based on a biography of US news woman Jessica Savitch.

Didion was known for her autobiographical abilities as well as her sharpness in depicting modern American society.

After a devastating double tragedy, Didion found herself back in the spotlight for her searingly honest work about mourning, decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist, and novelist.

Dunne died of a heart attack when Didion was 69, and the couple’s adoptive daughter Quintana Roo died of severe pancreatitis at the age of 39, less than two years later.

In her memoir “Blue Nights,” published in 2011, she detailed her heartbreaking loss.

In a statement to AFP, Knopf CEO Paul Bogaards remarked, “Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and acute observers.”

“Her best-selling novels, essays, and memoirs have won countless awards and are considered modern classics.”

In 1934, Didion was born in Sacramento, California.

She began her career as a proofreader for Vogue in New York, and in 1963, she released her debut novel, “Run River,” about a California family’s dissolution.

Dunne was the first person she met. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.