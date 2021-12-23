Joan Didion, a literary icon in the United States, has died at the age of 87.

Joan Didion, a literary legend in the United States who is recognized with ushering in New Journalism with her essays about Los Angeles living in the turbulent 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87 years old at the time.

Didion, who was known for her piercing insights and understated splendor, died of Parkinson’s disease at her Manhattan home, according to her publisher, according to the New York Times.

Didion’s early work included “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” a seminal 1968 essay collection that delighted critics and established her as a bona fide celebrity, as well as “The White Album,” another essay collection about Los Angeles, and “Play It as It Lays,” a book about Hollywood lives.

After a devastating double tragedy, Didion found herself back in the spotlight for her searingly honest work about mourning, decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist, and novelist.

Didion’s husband and screenplay partner John Gregory Dunne died of a heart attack when she was 69, and their daughter Quintana Roo died of severe pancreatitis at the age of 39, less than two years later.

“This was never meant to happen to her,” Didion wrote in her 2011 memoir “Blue Nights,” “outraged, as if she and I had been promised an unique exemption.”

“We’re talking about our children when we talk about mortality.”

Didion grew up in the Sacramento Valley of California, where she was a “shy, bookish youngster” who found refuge in reading anything she could get her hands on.

She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in English and was employed by Vogue after winning an essay competition.

She met Dunne, a novelist, while working for the magazine in New York, and the two married in 1964, just before her 30th birthday.

In June 1964, Didion’s brother Nick, a modestly successful movie director, invited the couple to join him in Los Angeles, where they rented a property from the widow of Oscar-winning “Citizen Kane” co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Didion had already published her first novel, “Run River,” but she had not yet established herself as the cult figure she would become.

While adopting their newborn daughter, the couple immersed themselves in the famous party scene, spending evenings out with Warren Beatty, Natalie Wood, and Barbra Streisand.

Didion, known for her cheerful but seductive style, wrote in her first Life magazine column in 1969 that she and Dunne were “in lieu of filing for divorce” at the Royal Hawaiian hotel in Honolulu.

