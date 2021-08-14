Jinyoung of GOT7 talks about his new single, ‘The Devil Judge,’ as well as the artists he’d most like to collaborate with.

Many K-pop stars are triple threat performers, meaning they can sing, dance, and act. Jinyoung, a member of GOT7, one of South Korea’s most popular K-pop boy bands, is presently acting in the K-drama series The Devil Judge.

In a U.S. first exclusive interview, the actor and singer-songwriter (whose real name is Park Jin-young) said he has been “thankfully…very busy” during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on new projects, including his new solo single “Dive.”

Jinyoung talked to This website for the first time about his new solo tune, what fans can expect to see in the upcoming episodes of The Devil Judge, the artist he’d most like to collaborate with, and more.

New Single Inspiration and Life During COVID

Jinyoung wrote and composed “Dive” as a gift for his fans during the COVID-19 epidemic, when he, like the rest of the world, spent more time at home.

“Despite the epidemic, thankfully I was able to start a new project, so I was quite busy shooting,” Jinyoung told this website. On my days off, I mostly stayed at home and watched movies.

“I wanted to be safe, and I didn’t want to have to shut down production because of me [being infected with COVID-19].” As a result, I cut out a lot of frivolous activities and spent a lot of time at home,” he explained.

