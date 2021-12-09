Jimmy Lai is one of three Hong Kong activists convicted in connection with the Tiananmen Square vigil.

Jailed As the prosecution of numerous activists drew to a close on Thursday, Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai was among three democracy campaigners convicted for taking part in a prohibited Tiananmen Square vigil.

Along with former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung, Lai, the 74-year-old proprietor of the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was convicted guilty of unlawful assembly charges.

Authorities have prosecuted more than two dozen pro-democracy politicians and activists in connection with a vigil held last year to remember the victims of Beijing’s 1989 crackdown.

The three was the only ones in court to contest their charges, thus they were the last to hear the judgment.

They were found guilty of encouraging and participating in an unauthorised gathering by the District Court of Hong Kong.

In practice, the convictions don’t make much of a difference.

Lai, Chow, and Ho are among hundreds of activists already imprisoned and facing different charges under a harsh national security statute imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong two years ago in the aftermath of massive and often violent democratic protests.

Their trial, however, is the latest example of how far the divide between Hong Kong and the mainland has narrowed, where authorities have long worked to erase memories and official records of Tiananmen Square.

For three decades, tens of thousands of people attended Hong Kong’s annual June 4 candlelight vigil, which became a symbol for the city’s political liberties, with slogans calling for democracy and the end of China’s one-party rule.

The previous two vigils, however, have been banned by Hong Kong authorities, citing both the coronavirus outbreak and security concerns.

Beijing has made it clear that it will no longer accept Tiananmen Square commemorations in Hong Kong or Macau, the only two sites in China where such events are permitted.

Multiple organizers of the yearly vigil, including Chow, were charged with national security crimes of subversion, and a museum they ran was shut down and its exhibits taken away by officials on June 4.

Prosecutors have been brought against activists who took part in the banned Tiananmen Square vigils in 2020 and this year.

Previously, 16 politicians and activists were sentenced to six to ten months in prison for their roles in the vigil, including noted campaigner Joshua Wong, with a few receiving suspended sentences.