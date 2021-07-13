Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, will attend the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tokyo.

The White House announced on Tuesday that First Lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 23.

President Joe Biden will not accompany his wife to Japan for the ceremony, making this her first solo trip abroad as first lady.

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases, Tokyo announced a state of emergency. The state of emergency will last until August 22, two weeks after the Olympics are set to end on August 8.

The games, which were postponed last year owing to the ongoing epidemic, will be held without large crowds, according to the Japanese government.

According to the Associated Press, White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously informed reporters that a team had been dispatched to Tokyo to investigate the feasibility of the first lady’s travel. Despite the recent surge in infections, Psaki said last week that the president supports U.S. athletes heading to Japan for the games.

“We’re well aware of the rigorous preparations that the government and international committee have undertaken, including the public health precautions necessary to protect athletes, employees, and spectators,” Psaki said at the time, “which is why, as we stated, we support the Games moving forward.”

The first lady will be attending the games for the first time since she and Vice President Joe Biden led the US delegation to the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada.