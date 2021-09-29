Jihadist infighting in Nigeria has resulted in a large number of deaths in Lake Chad.

Scores of people have died in infighting between Nigeria’s two main jihadist factions, raising the potential of a long-term battle, civilian and security sources told AFP on Tuesday.

After the murder of rival Boko Haram commander Abubakar Shekau in May during infighting between the factions, the Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, has emerged as the dominant side in Nigeria’s conflict.

His killing represented a dramatic turning point in the 12-year conflict that has claimed the lives of 40,000 people, but security officials say Shekau followers have resisted ISWAP’s consolidation efforts.

According to fisherman and a security source, Boko Haram jihadists launched an attack on rival ISWAP militants on the Nigerian side of Lake Chad, ISWAP’s stronghold, taking a crucial island.

After dislodging ISWAP security posts in an hours-long battle, large numbers of well armed Boko Haram rebels in speed boats invaded Kirta Wulgo island, according to those sources.

According to security sources and local fisherman, the seizure of Kirta Wulgo would be a major defeat for ISWAP because the island acted as a port for smuggling weapons and supplies into its area.

“It was a mutually destructive conflict that lasted more than nine hours, from 4 p.m. yesterday to the early hours of this morning,” one local fisherman stated.

He couldn’t say how many people died, but his story was corroborated by two other fisherman in the area.

The fights were confirmed by a local security source to AFP.

Boko Haram mobilized fighters from camps in Gegime and Kwatar Mota on the Niger side of the lake, as well as Kaiga-Kindjiria on the Chadian side, according to a security source.

“They assembled at Tumbun Ali island on the Nigerian side of the lake and toppled six ISWAP checkpoints before taking over Kirta Wulgo,” according to a security source.

“It was a bloodbath. “We’re talking about more than 100 people who have died,” the insider stated.

ISWAP broke apart from Boko Haram in 2016 and grew to prominence as the most powerful jihadist organization, specializing on striking military bases and ambushing troops.

Since the split, the two factions have become bitter rivals, fighting for power on a regular basis.

ISWAP has been fighting Boko Haram remnants who refuse to pay allegiance to it to solidify its grip in the northeast after Shekau’s death in May following infighting with ISWAP militants in his Sambisa forest enclave.

Nigeria’s conflict has displaced over two million people since it began in 2009, and the violence has expanded across the country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.