Jewish leaders are hoping that the Pope’s visit to Slovakia would help to mend fences.

Jewish leaders are hoping that Pope Francis’ visit to Slovakia this week would help to heal Catholic-Jewish relations in a country with a tumultuous history of Holocaust cooperation and persistent anti-Semitism.

During World War II, tens of thousands of Slovak Jews were deported and executed on the instructions of a Nazi puppet administration led by a Catholic priest, and the once-thriving community now numbers only around 2,000 people.

On Monday, Pope Francis is scheduled to meet with members of the Jewish community, including Holocaust survivors, on Rybne Square in Bratislava’s city, where a synagogue previously stood.

Richard Duda, chairman of the Central Union of Jewish Communities in Slovakia, said, “At first, we thought His Holiness would just meet with the highest ranking Jewish authorities someplace in an office.”

“When the Vatican announced that Pope Francis would visit Rybne Square, a place that is particularly symbolic and emotive for our community, we were ecstatic,” he told AFP.

The square, according to Duda, is a symbol of peaceful coexistence between the Catholic and Jewish communities.

There were two places of worship there for centuries: St Martin’s Cathedral and a synagogue that was demolished in 1969 by the Communist government to make way for a bridge.

A memorial to the 105,000 Holocaust victims from Slovakia was erected on the square in 1996.

There are only about 300 people left in the country.

“Giving Holocaust survivors the opportunity to meet Pope Francis was a top goal for us. Because these people have been suffering their entire lives, I feel it will be a meaningful and powerful time for them.

“We anticipate the pope adding another brick to the foundation of a more thorough Jewish-Catholic dialogue,” Duda stated.

Rabbi Misha Kapustin, spiritual leader of Bratislava’s 500-strong Jewish community, noted that under Pope Francis, cooperation with Slovak Christians has improved.

“I recall when Pope Francis served as a bishop in Argentina. I know how crucial it was for him to have a dialogue with Jews. When he became Pope, this friendship grew even stronger,” Kapustin added.

However, anti-Semitism is still prevalent in Slovakia.

According to a report conducted this year by the Slovak think tank Globsec, 51% of 1,000 Slovaks polled felt that “Jews have too much influence and secretly control governments and organizations around the world.”

It was the highest percentage among the ten Central and Eastern European countries polled.

"There is still some anti-Semitism in Slovakia," he remarked.