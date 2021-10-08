Jersey has doubts that France will carry through its threat of a ‘unacceptable’ power cut.

Jersey said on Thursday that France’s threat to disconnect power to the British crown dependency over fishing rights was “unacceptable” and unlikely to be implemented.

The United Kingdom has refused to issue all of the fishing licenses requested by French vessels as part of a post-Brexit access pact, angering Paris and putting fishermen’s lives in jeopardy.

This week, France reaffirmed its threat to shut off electricity to the Channel Islands, which lie close to the French coast and rely on France for power.

Jersey’s Minister for External Relations Ian Gorst told reporters via videolink that the threat was “disproportionate” and “inappropriate,” and that it contradicted Britain’s post-Brexit deal with the European Union.

According to Gorst, such a move would cut off power to 108,000 islanders, as well as Jersey’s hospital and schools.

“I don’t believe it will happen,” he stated emphatically.

“We do have contingencies in place,” he continued, if France does carry out the threat.

Clement Beaune, France’s European Affairs Minister, said on Tuesday that France was prepared to increase pressure on the UK over the fishing issue, claiming that London was breaking post-Brexit agreements.

“Imagine the Channel Islands, where the United Kingdom relies on us for its energy supply…,” Beaune explained.

He didn’t go into detail, but his warning repeated Fisheries Minister Annick Girardin’s statement in May that the fishing dispute may disrupt “the electricity supply by undersea cable” from France to Jersey.

Fishing rights for EU boats in UK seas were a major sticking point in talks between London and Brussels for a post-Brexit trade deal after the UK leaves the EU on January 1, 2021.

The conflict erupted in May when a flotilla of roughly 50 French trawlers gathered in front of Jersey’s Saint Helier harbour, a self-governing territory but, like Guernsey, is reliant on Britain for defense.

The demonstration caused a tense standoff that drew in military warships from France and the United Kingdom.

Since then, French fishermen have applied for new access licenses, but many have complained about the lengthy paperwork and the requirement to prove they fished in British and Jersey waters prior to Brexit, which isn’t always simple, especially for smaller boats.

Last week, the United Kingdom stated it would grant only 12 of 47 applications for new small EU boat licenses, while Jersey issued 64 full and 31 temporary licenses but turned them down. Brief News from Washington Newsday.