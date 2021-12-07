Jennie Kim: Who Is She? Why Are BTS and Blackpink Fans So Obsessed With Instagram Followers?

BTS member V seemed to follow Jennie Kim from Blackpink on Instagram, causing a social media frenzy among K-pop fans.

V’s Instagram account (@thv) was briefly included among the eight accounts followed by V in screengrabs released on Twitter. @jennierubyjane (Jennie’s official Instagram handle) was briefly listed among the eight accounts followed by V.

Following the announcement of a lengthy hiatus from work, each member of BTS launched their own Instagram accounts.

V may have followed the Blackpink member by accident as a result of Instagram’s “suggested” account list prompt.

“SORRY BUT KIM TAEHYUNG [V’s full Korean name] MAYBE STALKING JENNIE AND ACCIDENTALLY CLICK THE FOLLOW BOTTON WHAAAAA,” Twitter user @blckpnkz 27 tweeted alongside a screenshot of Jennie’s Instagram account name. At the time of publication, the post had over 31,000 likes.

The BTS member reportedly asked if there was a way to get rid of Instagram's recommendation feature in a post on Weverse, a Korean mobile app and web platform where fans and artists engage.

V has an official Weverse username of (the Korean spelling for) (according to screenshots shared by Twitter user @sculpturejay and Allkpop) "Is there any way to get rid of Insta recommendations?" wrote Joo Yun-tan in Korean on the platform.

…it’s a terrifying app.”

Following a brief increase to eight, V’s total number of accounts followed reduced to seven (including BTS’ official account and the accounts of other BTS members).

HELP JENNIE WAS IN HIS RECOMMENDATIONS AND ACCIDENTALLY FOLLOWED"Isn't there a method to delete insta recommendations?… This is a terrifying app."

This is a terrifying app.” fa2 (@sculpturejay) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/O4Uu7HFzoz 6th of December, 2021 Jennie Kim: Who Is She? Blackpink’s singer/rapper was born in South Korea in 1996 but grew up in Auckland, New Zealand, before returning to her own country during her high school years. She joined YG Entertainment as a K-pop trainee when she was 14 years old in 2010.

Jennie is also a close friend of HoYeon Jung, who played competitor 067 in the Netflix smash series Squid Game.

