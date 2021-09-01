Jean-Marie Le Pen, a veteran of the French far-right, is facing a new hate-crime trial.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the 93-year-old founder of France’s main far-right party, faces charges of inciting racial hatred once again, this time with words directed at a Jewish pop artist.

His daughter, Marine Le Pen, removed him from the leadership of the National Front in 2015 in an effort to gain mainstream credibility. He already has a streak of hate speech convictions.

Le Pen father, on the other hand, has continued to take pleasure in the indignation generated by his remarks about Jews, Muslims, black people, and immigrants.

The new trial originates from a 2014 video posted on the party’s website in which Le Pen slammed artists like Madonna and French tennis star-turned-singer Yannick Noah for criticizing his radical views.

When asked about the French musician and actor Patrick Bruel, Le Pen made a joke about his Jewish roots, saying, “I’m not shocked.” Next time, we’ll do an entire oven batch!”

The comment drew a barrage of criticism, including from members of his own party, with Marine Le Pen calling it a “political error.”

“Except for my political adversaries or imbeciles,” Jean-Marie said, the comments had no anti-Semitic undertones.

According to associates, he does not want to attend the trial in Paris, where he is charged with inciting anti-Semitism.

“This case is based solely on a portion of a statement taken out of context,” his lawyer Frederic Joachim said, adding that the accusation will be dismissed.

The trial was postponed for years as Le Pen claimed immunity from prosecution as a member of the European Parliament, a position he earned in 1984 and retained until 2019.

In 2016, however, fellow politicians took away his legal defenses in the case.

Financial misconduct accusations have been filed against Le Pen, his daughter, and other members of the party, which has been renamed the National Rally, over funding allocated for paying their EU parliamentary assistants.

According to investigators, they exploited 6.8 million euros ($8 million) in public monies in France to pay party work.

Despite his struggles, Jean-Marie Le Pen is a regular media presence and a hero to many on the far right who dismiss his several hate speech convictions, not least his repeated assertion that the Nazi death chambers were merely a “detail” of history.

His unexpected victory in the 2002 presidential election, in which he advanced to the run-off round before losing to Jacques Chirac, threw the left-wing Socialists into the political wilderness and demonstrated his dominance.