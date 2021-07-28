Jaxson Hayes of the Pelicans was arrested after a fight with cops and faces a battery charge.

According to reports, Jaxson Hayes, a former Texas Longhorn and current New Orleans Pelicans center, was detained on Wednesday after a domestic quarrel degenerated into a brawl with police.

According to TMZ, cops were summoned to a domestic incident in a Los Angeles-area residence, where Hayes, 21, allegedly tried to prevent officers from entering. The exact address of the residence where the incident occurred is unknown.

Hayes and police officers allegedly engaged into a brawl that swiftly escalated, with police issuing a “officer needs help” radio call and Hayes apparently being tasered.

Hayes and another officer were taken to a hospital for medical care, according to the New York Post. Hayes suffered minor injuries, and the officer’s health is unknown at this moment.

Hayes is expected to be charged with felony battery on a police officer, according to the Post, and the initial dispute that necessitated police involvement is still being investigated.

“We have been made aware of the situation involving Jaxson Hayes,” the Pelicans allegedly said in an official statement about the event. We are gathering further information in coordination with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives and will have no further comment at this time.”

"The situation involving Jaxson Hayes has been brought to our attention. We are gathering further information in coordination with the NBA and Jaxson's representatives and will have no further comment at this time."

Hayes was selected eighth overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans.

Hayes appeared in 60 games last season, averaging little over 16 minutes per game, 7.5 points, and a little more than four rebounds.

The event occurred just one day before the NBA draft, in which the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to scout for good three-point shooting, perimeter defense, and guard depth with the 17th pick.

