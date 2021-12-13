Japan’s Prime Minister claims there have been no eerie sightings at the ‘haunted’ residence.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, claimed Monday that he is sleeping comfortably after becoming the first premier in nine years to live in the official house, which is rumored to be plagued by ghosts.

During the periods of Kishida’s most recent predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe, the prime piece of real estate in central Tokyo sat vacant.

The home was the scene of a failed coup attempt in 1936, when young military men assassinated numerous prominent officials, including the finance minister.

The ghosts of some of those involved in the incident have been rumored to haunt the halls for years, but Kishida said Monday that he was feeling refreshed after his first nights in his new digs.

“I slept well last night,” he assured reporters when asked if he had seen any of the house’s infamous spooks.

“I haven’t come across any yet.”