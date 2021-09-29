Japan’s PM Candidates: From Twitter Star to Thatcher Supporter

Among the contenders competing to lead Japan’s ruling party and become the country’s next prime minister are an outspoken vaccine chief and a right-wing nationalist.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on a replacement for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, with the goal of winning general elections.

Here’s a rundown of the contenders:

Taro Kono, the head of the vaccines division, is one of Japan’s most well-known politicians and is considered a front-runner in the campaign. He has Suga’s support and is polling at the top of the public opinion polls.

He fought to modernize bureaucracy by removing ink stamps and fax devices as minister of administrative reform.

Kono, who is 58 years old, is the party’s youngest candidate and is seen as a member of the party’s new generation, with a liberal attitude and a free-flowing communication style.

His Japanese Twitter account has almost two million followers, and he interacts with them directly on topics ranging from politics to his love of durian.

However, he has been chastised for barring users on Twitter and for allegedly intimidating bureaucrats.

He is a political liberal who supports same-sex marriage and has promised to reduce bureaucracy and increase digitalization. He has previously served as the defence and foreign ministers of Canada.

He’s also a proponent of renewable energy, claiming that it’s “not a pipedream” to power Japan entirely with renewables.

Fumio Kishida is the other leading candidate, and he has the advantage of leading a huge faction recognized for its dovish approach.

He has positioned his campaign as a corrective to the current government, stating he believes Japan’s population needs a “politics of generosity.” He is a former foreign minister and former LDP policy head.

The 64-year-old has praised his listening abilities and asked voters to submit comments for him in a suggestion box, all while promising more pandemic funding and a new health-crisis organization.

Kishida has stated that he wants to “distribute” wealth to address rising economic disparity, while he has stated that he will not raise taxes and instead advocate for better growth.

In 2016, he assisted in bringing then-US President Barack Obama to Hiroshima for a historic visit, and he has dubbed the abolition of nuclear weapons “my life’s work.”

Sanae Takaichi is one of Japan’s few female legislators, and she has made no secret of her nationalism.

She has praised Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s “Iron Lady,” as a role model and stated that she has no qualms about sticking to controversial ideas if she believes they are correct.

The 60-year-old is a contentious personality who opposes apologies for Japan's wartime past and supports the.