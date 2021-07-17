Japan’s Olympic Chief Promises To Minimize Virus Risk

Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, committed on Wednesday not to “bring any risk” to Japan with the Games, attempting to soothe a suspicious public just over a week before the start of Tokyo 2020.

Fans have been barred from attending Olympic events in the capital, which is currently under emergency virus restrictions to combat growing infection levels that reached new highs on Wednesday.

As more competitors arrive in the country and settle into the Olympic Village, IOC President Thomas Bach pledged a safe summer Games.

After meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Bach told reporters, “We are making all our efforts and the Japanese people have all our commitment to participate in the greatest way possible to fight this virus and not to put the Japanese people in any danger.”

“Practically all of the inhabitants in the Olympic Village and almost all of the IOC members and personnel traveling to Tokyo are vaccinated,” he said.

“This is why I sincerely request that the Japanese people cordially welcome athletes from all over the world who, like the Japanese people, have surmounted so many challenges.”

He praised the public’s efforts to overcome both the epidemic and the country’s catastrophic 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear tragedy, calling Tokyo 2020 “historic” and thanking Japan for hosting the Games despite the coronavirus.

While the Covid-19 outbreak in Japan was less severe than in many other nations, with roughly 15,000 deaths, only about 20% of the population is completely vaccinated, and Tokyo’s emergency precautions will be in place during the Games.

The Japanese public has regularly expressed concern in opinion surveys regarding Tokyo 2020, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic and will eventually open on July 23.

Following repeated warnings from specialists about mounting virus cases and the likelihood of crowds forming, organizers declared last week that spectators would be banned from practically all Olympic sports.

According to national broadcaster NHK, the US softball team went into the Olympic Village on Wednesday, a day after the site opened without any of the usual welcome rituals or media opportunities.

Athletes will be subjected to severe virus laws while in Japan, and will not be allowed to eat in local eateries, use public transportation, or socialize with the general population.

On Wednesday, Olympic organizers emphasized that only a small percentage of those traveling to Japan for the event had tested positive for the virus.

