Japan’s Imperial Family: Myths, Marriages, and Mako

Following years of controversy, Japan’s Princess Mako married her sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday, foregoing conventional ceremonies.

Here are some facts regarding what is said to be the world’s oldest monarchy:

Mako is Emperor Naruhito’s niece, who ascended to the throne in 2019 after his father abdicated, ushering in the “Reiwa” royal era.

The family is supposed to be derived from the fabled sun goddess Amaterasu and has a myth-filled past reaching back over 2,600 years.

Despite the fact that Naruhito, who is 61 years old, has no political power under Japan’s postwar constitution, he is a significant symbolic figurehead.

The Imperial Palace, the emperor and empress’s primary residence within enormous grounds in the heart of Tokyo, hosts state visits and ritual rituals.

However, considering Japan’s 20th-century history of wars undertaken in the name of Mako’s great-grandfather Hirohito, their status can be a touchy one.

Since 1947, the Imperial Household Law has allowed only male family members to assume the Chrysanthemum Throne, while women who marry a commoner forfeit their title.

Mako, 30, is no longer a member of the royal family, having married law graduate Komuro four years after they originally announced their engagement.

Apart from their father, Crown Prince Akishino, Mako’s 15-year-old brother Hisahito is the only male successor to the kingdom.

The line of succession will be disrupted if Hisahito does not produce a male child, causing some debate over modifying the rules, with polls showing that the majority of Japanese people support women being able to rule.

Despite the opposition of traditionalists, Japan has had as many as eight empresses in the past.

The most recent emperor, Gosakuramachi, reigned for nearly 250 years.

The Japanese royal family is under enormous pressure to follow tradition and uphold high standards of conduct, with every step being closely scrutinized.

Following tabloid claims that Komuro’s mother had failed to return a four-million-yen ($35,000) loan from a former fiance, a storm ensued.

The Imperial Household Agency said Mako was suffering from complicated PTSD as a result of the media coverage when the couple’s union was officially announced earlier this month.

Mako and Komuro skipped out on conventional wedding procedures and waived the 153 million yen lump-sum payment traditionally given to women marrying outside the royal line.

It is the first time in postwar Japan that a royal wedding has taken place without elaborate rituals.

Other royal women have suffered from stress-related ailments, particularly after marrying into the family.

