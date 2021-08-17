Japan’s ‘Father Of Sudoku’ Has Passed Away At The Age Of 69.

His Japanese publisher has revealed that the man nicknamed the “father of Sudoku” for his role in popularizing the numerical brainteaser cherished by millions has died of cancer at the age of 69.

Maki Kaji died at home on August 10 following a battle with cancer, according to a message posted Monday by Nikoli. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Kaji was known as the “Father of Sudoku” and was adored by puzzle aficionados all across the world, according to a statement on the publisher’s website.

Sudoku, a type of numerical puzzle, was created in the 18th century by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler.

Although the present version is sometimes attributed to the United States, Kaji is credited with popularizing the puzzle.

He is also credited for coining the term Sudoku, which is a contraction of a Japanese phrase that means “each number must be single.”

Sudoku demands the player to arrange the numbers 1 through 9 in an 81-square box in such a way that no number appears twice in any of the nine vertical or horizontal lines.

To make matters even more complicated, the grid is divided into nine blocks, each of which contains nine single squares and must also contain the numbers one through nine.

Despite its Japanese name, Euler invented the Latin Squares concept — a grid in which each number or symbol appears once in each row – in the 18th century.

In the 1980s, Nikoli saw a version in an American magazine and took it to Japan, where Sudoku was born.

After several decades, it made its way into Europe and the United States, with the BBC in the United Kingdom reporting in 2005 on a riddle that “began its delicate attack on the nation last year, and can now be found in four national newspapers.”

In 2007, Kaji told the BBC that developing a new puzzle was like “discovering treasure.”

“It isn’t a question of whether or not it will earn money. It’s just the thrill of attempting to solve it.”