Japan’s Defense Ministry is seeking a budget of $50 billion dollars.

Japan’s defense ministry released a $50 billion budget request on Tuesday, as the country maintains record military spending in the face of increased threats from China and North Korea.

The military budget has been continuously increasing for nearly a decade, and the newest request from the defence ministry warns that “the threat environment surrounding our country is becoming increasingly severe.”

The ministry is requesting 5.48 trillion yen ($50 billion) for the fiscal year beginning April 2022, up from the 5.3 trillion yen granted for the current fiscal year through March.

The amount is somewhat less than the 5.49 trillion yen asked by the ministry last year, which was a record.

Japan’s budget request calls for the construction of five military ships and a submarine, as well as the purchase of 12 F-35 fighter fighters.

The ministry also stated that it wants to improve the country’s space and cybersecurity defense capabilities.

According to Hideshi Takesada, a defence specialist and visiting professor at Takushoku University, Tokyo’s military readiness is primarily concerned with escalating threats from Beijing and Pyongyang.

Takesada told AFP that “the military strength of China’s People’s Liberation Army is increasing quicker than we imagined… while dangers from North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs have never really diminished.”

According to analysts, China’s military spending has been in lockstep with its increasing economy over the past 26 years, reaching an anticipated $252 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that North Korea appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor, a “deeply troubling” step that could indicate Pyongyang is boosting its banned weapons program.

According to Takesada, Japan’s increased defense budget is a result of US pressure to play a stronger role in regional security as US-China tensions rise.

“The nation’s defense expenditure is projected to stay high as long as Japan’s present conservative administration remains in power,” he added.

Japan stated tensions between the US and China over Taiwan are becoming an increasingly pressing problem that threatens regional security in an annual defense report released last month.

Beijing believes Taiwan to be part of its territory, and in recent years has increased diplomatic, military, and economic pressure on the self-governing island.

The United States has reacted forcefully to Beijing’s pressure campaign, putting US ally Japan in a difficult position between two major trading partners.

Japan, on the other hand, has become increasingly vocal over China’s maritime development and military buildup, publicly criticizing the presence of Chinese vessels near disputed islets known as. Brief News from Washington Newsday.