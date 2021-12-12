Japanese scientists claim that a vaccine kills the “zombie” cells that cause “aging-related diseases.”

Scientists in Japan have developed a novel vaccination that they believe can remove “zombie cells” linked to aging and disease.

The vaccine’s development team, led by Juntendo University professor Toru Minamino, published their findings in the Nature Aging journal on Friday. According to the findings, mice given the vaccine have lower levels of senescent cells, also known as “zombie cells,” which accumulate with age and are linked to diseases like arthritis and artery stiffening, according to The Japan Times.

“We can anticipate using [the vaccine]to treat arterial stiffness, diabetes, and other aging-related disorders,” Minamino wrote.

Senescent cells are cells that cease dividing but do not die after a period of time. These cells begin to emit dangerous substances, creating inflammation and causing damage to regular cells. The vaccination, according to reports, produces antibodies that attach to senescent cells, allowing white blood cells to eliminate them.

When compared to uninfected mice, mice administered the vaccine developed indications of frailty linked with old age at a slower rate. The researchers say that their novel vaccine has fewer negative side effects and lasts longer than other anti-senescent cell treatments already on the market.

Scientists continue to pursue anti-aging treatments and solutions, which frequently attract large investors anxious to halt the aging process and tackle diseases related with it.

“You have no idea how many individuals are interested in putting money in longevity,” said Nir Barzilai, founding director of the Institute for Aging Research at Yeshiva University’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine. “Billions of dollars are at stake.” Blood extracted from younger mice had significant favorable impacts on brain function when administered to older animals, according to studies published by the business Alkahest between 2011 and 2014. Since then, its scientists have discovered over 8,000 proteins in blood that could be used in anti-aging treatments.

The company was purchased by Grifols for $146 million earlier in 2021. So far, the Alkahest and Grifols have advanced six medicines to phase 2 studies, which are aimed at a variety of age-related illnesses and ailments such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Age-related disorders, according to some scientists, are a normal consequence.