Japan will lift COVID restrictions for the first time in over six months.

According to the Associated Press, Japan’s government said Tuesday that its COVID-19 state of emergency will be lifted for the first time in more than six months to help the country’s economy.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the emergency will expire on Thursday, and limitations will be relaxed gradually “in order to continue daily lives despite the presence of the virus.”

Suga went on to say that his government will build more temporary medical facilities to treat COVID cases and will continue its vaccine effort to prevent another outbreak.

“We have entered a new chapter in our fight against the coronavirus,” Suga added. “At long last, social and economic activities are beginning to normalize.”

Other plans, such as vaccine passports and virus checks, are also being implemented, according to Suga.

Japan is eager to develop social and economic activities while also balancing the need to avoid another outbreak of disease. The government is under pressure to maintain a successful viral policy ahead of parliamentary elections in two months, as the ruling party chooses a replacement for Suga later this week.

The current state of emergency in Japan, which was imposed in April, has been extended and increased several times. Despite widespread dissatisfaction with the measures, Japan has avoided the more stringent lockdowns enforced abroad, registering 1.69 million illnesses and 17,500 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars have been asked to limit their hours and stop serving alcohol as a result of the emergency. Governors in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo, and Kyoto have stated that those demands will remain in place as the virus situation is constantly monitored.

Officials said restaurants and other commercial enterprises that have been asked to close early should gradually return to normal hours while authorities strengthen health-care systems. Bars and restaurants may begin serving alcohol at any time, but they must close by 9 p.m.

“Lifting the emergency does not imply we are completely free,” Dr. Shigeru Omi, the government’s top medical adviser, told reporters. “The administration should make it obvious to the public that we can only relax gradually.”

