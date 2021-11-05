Japan Relaxes Border Regulations to Allow Business and Student Travel.

Short-term business travelers, foreign students, and other visa holders will be allowed to enter Japan on Friday, but holidaymakers will remain excluded due to pandemic border restrictions.

Business travelers who have been properly immunized with an approved vaccination would only have to quarantine for three days starting Monday, down from a minimum of ten days, according to the foreign ministry.

Daily cases in the 126 million-strong country have dropped from record highs of more than 25,000 in August to little over 200 now.

Despite a sluggish start to the vaccination program, 73 percent of the population has already been fully immunize.

Despite never having implemented stay-at-home restrictions, Japan has witnessed a relatively low number of viral mortality (about 18,000).

However, for the majority of the past year, major cities have been subjected to regulations aimed at restricting nightlife and crowd counts at significant events, forcing nearly all competitions and ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympics to be held behind closed doors.

According to Japanese media, some 370,000 visa holders are awaiting entry and will be allowed in gradually.

While in Japan, business travelers are still responsible for their companies and must produce activity plans for each trip, according to the foreign ministry.

Visitors from Trinidad & Tobago, Peru, and Venezuela, all of which are considered high-risk countries, are still forbidden.

Tourists may be permitted in at any time, according to the government. Before the epidemic, Japan had welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019, and was on track to reach its goal of 40 million in 2020.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resigned this month after only a year in office, citing popular unhappiness with his government’s pandemic response as one of the reasons.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has taken his post, having led the ruling coalition to victory in general elections on Sunday and promised to make the virus a “top priority.”