Japan raises the alarm after spotting a Chinese submarine and destroyer near its territorial waters in the East China Sea.

A Chinese submarine was spotted just outside Japan’s national waters on Friday morning, escalating tensions between the two countries over competing territorial claims in the East China Sea.

According to Japan’s defense ministry, the submerged Chinese vessel was discovered near the southern Amami Oshima islands on Sunday. According to Reuters, the submarine was going northwest, and a Chinese Luyang III-class guided-missile destroyer was also seen in the area.

The Amami archipelago is located in southwest Japan, and the island is part of it.

According to the announcement, the vessels were discovered in a contiguous zone by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force. According to the statement, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi urged his personnel to “collect intelligence and maintain watchful observation with a sense of urgency.”

Despite the fact that the submarine and ship did not enter Japanese territorial waters, they were in a contiguous zone where ships must identify themselves. Submarines passing off the coast of another country are obligated by international law to surface and display a national flag within territorial seas.

According to the ministry, the submarine moved westward in the seas around Yokoate Island.

According to the Associated Press, Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force dispatched three surveillance aircraft and two warships to warn the vessel and gather information.

The PLA is accused of repeatedly invading Japan’s airspace and waterways. Last month, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force dispatched fighter jets three times in less than a week to keep an eye on Chinese drones flying over the East China Sea and the strategically important Miyako Strait.

Two Chinese vessels purportedly entered Japanese territorial waters in the East China Sea off the Senkaku Islands in March, leading Tokyo to beef up defenses in the country’s southwestern provinces and islands north of the Senkakus. Since the 1970s, when evidence of nearby oil riches surfaced, China has claimed sovereignty over the Japanese-controlled islands. China has exploited similar incursions to keep the issue alive, even as it militarizes islands in the South China Sea, where Beijing has established extensive territorial claims under the “Nine-Dash Line.”

Last week, Japan and Vietnam signed an agreement allowing Tokyo to provide defense equipment and technology to Vietnam, as the two countries opted to scale up military cooperation in the face of growing Chinese military dominance in the region.

Meanwhile, China's state-run Global Times reacted to the Japanese claims by claiming that it has "ulterior motivations" and is "manufacturing a China threat so it can have."