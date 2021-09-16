Japan Promises to Match China’s Military Threats Ship for Ship in the Senkaku Islands Dispute.

China’s repeated military incursions in the East China Sea, a method Beijing has used in the past to wear out the militaries of rival states with competing territorial claims, appear to be having the exact opposite impact on Japan. Tokyo has pledged to defend the Senkaku Islands, also known as the Diaoyu Islands in China, by “matching any Chinese threat ship for ship, and beyond” if required.

In an interview with CNN, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi stated that Tokyo regards the Senkaku Islands as undoubtedly its territory, and that the islands would be protected as such.

CNN paraphrased Kishi as saying, “We have to demonstrate that the government of Japan is vigorously protecting our territory with a bigger number of Japanese coast guard vessels than that of China against Chinese aggression to the Senkaku Islands and other regions of the East China Sea.”

“There is no territorial conflict between Japan and other countries over the Senkaku Islands,” he continued.

Since the 1970s, when oil reserves were discovered near the area, China has claimed the group of uninhabited islands 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) southwest of Tokyo.

As part of Okinawa Prefecture’s Ishigaki, Japan manages and controls the island.

The islands are uninhabited, but the area surrounding the Senkakus is thought to contain huge oil deposits, making them vital for Beijing and Tokyo, which are major fossil fuel importers. The region, which is also rich in fisheries resources, is a vital shipping path for Japan, South Korea, and China’s energy imports.

The islands have now become a focal point of the two countries’ enmity, with Chinese warships and warplanes repeatedly invading Japanese territory. Between January 1 and the end of August, Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japanese territorial seas or came within 12 nautical miles of Japanese shore a total of 88 times, according to Tokyo.

The Chinese foreign ministry stated last year that the islands were an inalienable part of China’s territory, and that Beijing would conduct patrols and law enforcement operations in these waters.

“There are acts that continue to question a fundamental component of Japan’s sovereign territory,” Kishi told CNN in an interview about the Chinese intrusions. It is a fait accompli as a result of their actions.”

Taiwan was also mentioned by the defense minister, who stated that China's threat to invade it had put Japan "in a continual situation."